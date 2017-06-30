Judge dismisses most charges against pro-life activists in Planned Parenthood sting
A Superior Court judge in California has dismissed 14 of 15 charges against pro-life activists David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, for violating the state's privacy laws regarding recording people without their consent. As The Weekly Standard's Charlotte Allen notes, the state's attorney general, former congressman Xavier Becerra conducted what seemed to her "more persecution than prosecution."
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd
|Jun 26
|Bob
|3
|CHP rescues dirt bike rider who fell down ravin...
|Jun 25
|Charle Savnik
|1
|Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16)
|May '17
|Folsom law office
|5
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Gotchills
|30
|Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|17
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC