Judge dismisses most charges against ...

Judge dismisses most charges against pro-life activists in Planned Parenthood sting

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: American Thinker

A Superior Court judge in California has dismissed 14 of 15 charges against pro-life activists David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, for violating the state's privacy laws regarding recording people without their consent. As The Weekly Standard's Charlotte Allen notes, the state's attorney general, former congressman Xavier Becerra conducted what seemed to her "more persecution than prosecution."

