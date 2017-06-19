It's fair time
This year's El Dorado County Fair, Ribbons and Rides, runs June 15-18 and promises to be a fun time for the whole family. For the second year Paul Maurer Shows will provide the excitement that so many fairgoers look for at the fair - unique, brightly-painted rides with sparking lights that shine brightly at night, including their newest ride, a thrill seekers favorite, the 55-foot-tall "Rock Star."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16)
|May 29
|Folsom law office
|5
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Gotchills
|30
|Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|17
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|25
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC