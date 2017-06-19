It's fair time

This year's El Dorado County Fair, Ribbons and Rides, runs June 15-18 and promises to be a fun time for the whole family. For the second year Paul Maurer Shows will provide the excitement that so many fairgoers look for at the fair - unique, brightly-painted rides with sparking lights that shine brightly at night, including their newest ride, a thrill seekers favorite, the 55-foot-tall "Rock Star."

