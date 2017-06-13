Deputies Search for Man After Woman Found Dead, Child Found with Stab Wounds Inside Placerville Home
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed to death and a child was found with multiple stab wounds in a Placerville home. Deputies responded to a home on Newtown Road near Barragan Road in Placerville on reports of a stabbing about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
