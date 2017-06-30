County budget approved
The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved a $536 million budget at the June 20 meeting, allowing the county to continue funding its operations between the start of the new fiscal year, July 1, and when the board approves the final budget in September. The new budget is $12.8 million less than the 2016-17 budget even though the county added $3.7 million more from General Fund sources, $2.75 million more in projected property taxes and $228,000 more in sales and use taxes.
Read more at Village Life.
