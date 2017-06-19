CHP rescues dirt bike rider who fell ...

CHP rescues dirt bike rider who fell down ravine in El Dorado County

There are 1 comment on the KCRA-TV Sacramento story from Wednesday Jun 21, titled CHP rescues dirt bike rider who fell down ravine in El Dorado County. In it, KCRA-TV Sacramento reports that:

The California Highway Patrol rescued an injured dirt bike rider on June 18 after he fell 30 feet down a ravine and spent the night alone in the wilderness. The 42-year-old Placerville man who was on a camping trip with family in an area southeast of Pollock Pines.

Charle Savnik

Placerville, CA

#1 10 hrs ago
Thank You E.D.S.O., AGAIN! You've DID IT!!
