CHP rescues dirt bike rider who fell down ravine in El Dorado County
The California Highway Patrol rescued an injured dirt bike rider on June 18 after he fell 30 feet down a ravine and spent the night alone in the wilderness. The 42-year-old Placerville man who was on a camping trip with family in an area southeast of Pollock Pines.
#1 10 hrs ago
Thank You E.D.S.O., AGAIN! You've DID IT!!
