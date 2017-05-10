Stay safe in the sun
With summer right around the corner, several El Dorado agencies are teaming up to spread the word about the importance of sun safety, especially for children. The El Dorado County Public Health Division, City of Placerville's Community Services Department, Marshall Medical Center and El Dorado Community Health Center are now promoting skin cancer prevention and awareness.
