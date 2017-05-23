Soulful trio embarks on new adventure...

Soulful trio embarks on new adventures, say goodbye to Chico

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Mercury-Register

Nick Cunningham, Madi Sipes and Caleb Koehn of Madi Sipes and The Painted Blue just released a new single, “Blue Jean Baby” which will be featured in an episode of the CW's “iZombie” TV drama-horror comedy in June. When three best friends formed a band a couple years ago, they didn't anticipate they would be miles away from one another trying to put out their music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16) May 11 Health care insti... 4
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
Poll Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08) Feb '17 Gotchills 30
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Jan '17 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan '17 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Jan '17 Flash 25
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC