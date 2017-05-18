Matisyahu, The Expendables, Dilated P...

Matisyahu, The Expendables, Dilated Peoples Set To Perform At Dry...

MATISYAH, THE EXPENDABLES and DILATED PEOPLES are among the acts scheduled to perform, at the third annual DRY DIGGINGS FESTIVAL in PLACERVILLE, CA, at the EL DORADO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, SEPTEMBER 2nd and 3rd. Others on the bill include BARRINGTON LEVY, COMMON KINGS, LONG BEACH DUB ALLSTARS, SAMMY J. ORGONE and TOMORROW'S BAD SEEDS, with two more headliners to be announced.

