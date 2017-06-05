Hangtown Music Festival Announces Initial 2017 Lineup
The 7th annual Hangtown Music Festival will return to El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California October 26 - 29. Organizers of the event have just detailed the initial lineup for Hangtown '17. Host band Railroad Earth are aboard for three nights, while both Greensky Bluegrass and Dark Star Orchestra will play two sets a piece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16)
|May 29
|Folsom law office
|5
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Gotchills
|30
|Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|17
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|25
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Flash
|25
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC