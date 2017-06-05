Hangtown Music Festival Announces Ini...

Hangtown Music Festival Announces Initial 2017 Lineup

Wednesday May 24 Read more: JamBase

The 7th annual Hangtown Music Festival will return to El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California October 26 - 29. Organizers of the event have just detailed the initial lineup for Hangtown '17. Host band Railroad Earth are aboard for three nights, while both Greensky Bluegrass and Dark Star Orchestra will play two sets a piece.

