Bountiful berries in May

Bountiful berries in May

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Village Life

How lucky we are to have such a variety of berries grown locally right here in El Dorado County? There are strawberries, raspberries , blueberries and a wide selection of blackberries. We can preserve these delicious fruits in many ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
Poll Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08) Feb '17 Gotchills 30
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Jan '17 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan '17 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Jan '17 Flash 25
News At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd Jan '17 suzie brown 1
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC