Wine Adventures Crushes It with Feast for the Senses
Placerville, CA- From Placerville and Apple Hill down to Pleasant Valley and Fair Play, wineries in this part of California know how to throw a great party. The El Dorado Winery Association's Annual Passport El Dorado Wine Adventures event readies itself for another weekend of delicious fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Gotchills
|30
|Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|17
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|25
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Flash
|25
|At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd
|Jan '17
|suzie brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC