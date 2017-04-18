Last Chance for Passport Wine Tasting...

Last Chance for Passport Wine Tasting Event Tickets

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Rocklin and Roseville Today

The El Dorado Winery Association, comprised of a group of delightful boutique wineries located near the historic gold-mining town of Placerville, CA, is reminding wine lovers from all over the country that there are a limited number of tickets left to the annual Passport touring and tasting event. Online ticket sales will officially close on Thursday, April 27, 2017 for the last weekend of the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar 25 Any time 1
Poll Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08) Feb '17 Gotchills 30
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Jan '17 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan '17 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Jan '17 Flash 25
News At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd Jan '17 suzie brown 1
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC