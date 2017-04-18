Last Chance for Passport Wine Tasting Event Tickets
The El Dorado Winery Association, comprised of a group of delightful boutique wineries located near the historic gold-mining town of Placerville, CA, is reminding wine lovers from all over the country that there are a limited number of tickets left to the annual Passport touring and tasting event. Online ticket sales will officially close on Thursday, April 27, 2017 for the last weekend of the event.
