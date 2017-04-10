GRAPHIC: X-rated graffiti forces pothole fixes
PLACERVILLE, CA - An obscene picture did what residents of a community said complaints to the city were not able to do. The potholes are a big, bumpy problem that residents along the road have wanted fixed for a long time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar 25
|Any time
|1
|Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Gotchills
|30
|Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|17
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|25
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Flash
|25
|At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd
|Jan '17
|suzie brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC