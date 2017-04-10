Dixon chapter among Ducks Unlimited's elite in 2016
The Dixon chapter of Ducks Unlimited raised between $100,000 to $250,000 for the group's habitat conservation work, making it one of six in California to be designated as the President's Elite for 2016. "The more money we raise, the more habitat we can conserve and the closer we are to preserving our waterfowl hunting heritage," Ducks Unlimited President Paul Bonderson said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar 25
|Any time
|1
|Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Gotchills
|30
|Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|17
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|25
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Flash
|25
|At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd
|Jan '17
|suzie brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC