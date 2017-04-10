Authors share their stories

Poetry, historical fiction, mystery, contemporary fiction and romance - you'll find all that and more at the Placerville Shakespeare Club's annual Authors' Day on Sunday, April 23. For 10 years the club has been featuring authors from El Dorado and surrounding counties as a way of promoting local talent and literacy in the community and to help high school students achieve their dreams. Five authors will make presentations and also sign their books: Kimberly Cates, Daniel Babka, Taylor Graham, Jim Allen and Amy Avanzino.

