Arts Council to host Ikebana International for illuminating demonstration
El Dorado Arts Council complements its exhibition Tea/Silk/Gold: The Enduring Legacy of America's First Japanese Colony with an Ikebana demonstration at the historic Fausel House. The Arts Council will organize the event in collaboration with Ikebana International, Sacramento Chapter 26, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The demonstration is free and open to the public.
