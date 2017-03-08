Supes chair delivers 'State of the County'

It wasn't long after the men's singing group The Dynamix had harmonized Friday about a man wooing a woman, telling her that he has no money - but has love in his heart - that El Dorado County Board of Supervisors Chair Shiva Frentzen took the microphone during an annual business luncheon to say the guys had stolen her thunder. Frentzen was keynote speaker during the annual county Chamber of Commerce awards luncheon, a kickoff to the Business Showcase and I Love Film mixer later that day at the fairgrounds in Placerville.

