Scholarship application due

The deadline is approaching fast for applications for Women's Fund El Dorado's Wickline Scholarships, which assists women who have had to postpone their educational goals for a variety of reasons. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, and can be completed online womensfundeldorado.org or picked up at the El Dorado Community Foundation, 312 Main St., Suite 202, Placerville.

