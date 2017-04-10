Police: El Dorado HS teacher accused ...

Police: El Dorado HS teacher accused of sexual battery

Friday Mar 17 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

An El Dorado High School teacher accused of touching several female students inappropriately over the course of several months was arrested, Placerville police said Friday. Police received a report from several girls that a math teacher, identified as Daniel Mummy, 33, was "unlawfully" touching them at school, officers said.

