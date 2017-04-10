Police: El Dorado HS teacher accused of sexual battery
An El Dorado High School teacher accused of touching several female students inappropriately over the course of several months was arrested, Placerville police said Friday. Police received a report from several girls that a math teacher, identified as Daniel Mummy, 33, was "unlawfully" touching them at school, officers said.
