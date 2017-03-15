Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Wo...

Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Women, Child at Area Shopping Centers

Wednesday Mar 15

A man accused of exposing his genitalia to people at shopping centers around El Dorado County has been arrested, according to detectives. Over the past six weeks, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office had received multiple reports of a man exposing himself to women at shopping centers along Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.

Placerville, CA

