Funny people to entertain at MORE fun...

Funny people to entertain at MORE fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Village Life

Cheryl the Soccer Mom will be first on the funny list during the Stand Up for MORE Comedy Night, set for March 31 in Placerville, warming the crowd for the animal-conspiracy proponent Tim Bedore who will explain his thoroughly entertaining theories. "I live in Folsom so I'm familiar with the Placerville area," said Cheryl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Sat Any time 1
Poll Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08) Feb '17 Gotchills 30
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Jan '17 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan '17 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Jan '17 Flash 25
News At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd Jan '17 suzie brown 1
Hangtown, CA (Mar '09) Dec '16 Hangtown Taxi 18
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,831,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC