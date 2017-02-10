Wine Adventures 2017 in the Foothills

Wine Adventures 2017 in the Foothills

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Rocklin and Roseville Today

The annual Passport event, held every year in April by the El Dorado Winery Association, is two weekends of adventuring through the spectacular foothills and tasting wine from over 20 participating wineries. The 26th annual event is bringing an added bonus this year: the chance to attend an exclusive Pre-Flight tasting! The pre-flight was introduced this year to incorporate additional wineries from the El Dorado wine region through an exclusive tasting at Sienna in El Dorado Hills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08) Feb 4 Gotchills 30
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Jan 30 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Jan 30 Flash 25
News At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd Jan 20 suzie brown 1
Hangtown, CA (Mar '09) Dec '16 Hangtown Taxi 18
Addict Nov '16 Noneya 2
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for El Dorado County was issued at February 11 at 6:44AM PST

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,774 • Total comments across all topics: 278,804,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC