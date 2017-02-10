Wine Adventures 2017 in the Foothills
The annual Passport event, held every year in April by the El Dorado Winery Association, is two weekends of adventuring through the spectacular foothills and tasting wine from over 20 participating wineries. The 26th annual event is bringing an added bonus this year: the chance to attend an exclusive Pre-Flight tasting! The pre-flight was introduced this year to incorporate additional wineries from the El Dorado wine region through an exclusive tasting at Sienna in El Dorado Hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08)
|Feb 4
|Gotchills
|30
|Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|17
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan 30
|Flash
|25
|At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd
|Jan 20
|suzie brown
|1
|Hangtown, CA (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Hangtown Taxi
|18
|Addict
|Nov '16
|Noneya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC