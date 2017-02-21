Vonderschmitt sees vibrant future for...

Vonderschmitt sees vibrant future for the arts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Village Life

Promote, Connect, Empower - those are the words printed at the top of Andrew Vonderschmitt's business card. Vonderschmitt is the new program director for the El Dorado Arts Council and he said he stands by those words as a promise to the many artists living and working in El Dorado County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08) Feb 4 Gotchills 30
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Jan 30 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Jan 30 Flash 25
News At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd Jan '17 suzie brown 1
Hangtown, CA (Mar '09) Dec '16 Hangtown Taxi 18
Addict Nov '16 Noneya 2
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,698 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC