US 50 reopens at Lake Tahoe week after rock slides
A week after it was closed by rock slides with boulders as big as buses, U.S. Highway 50 on Lake Tahoe's east shore reopened in Nevada on Wednesday. A stretch of the highway further west in California was reopened for the first time since mudslides shut that key mountain route down last weekend.
