Sierra foothill communities wake to snow at 2,000 feet
Sierra foothill residents living at elevations between 2,000 and 3,000 feet wok up to a light layer of snow Monday morning. With overnight temperatures in Placerville dipping down to freezing, rain turned to snow around 2,000 feet above sea level.
