Rain-damaged chunk of Highway 50 breaks away

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A section of Highway 50 east of Bridal Veil Falls buckled and broke away, as shown by a photo photo posted by California Highway Patrol's Placerville office Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. There have been countless eye-popping images from the seemingly relentless storms up and down California.

