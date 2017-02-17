Property taxes now due; pay before Ap...

Property taxes now due; pay before April deadline

El Dorado County Tax Collector C.L Raffety reminds property owners that the second installment of the secured property tax bill is now due and will be delinquent if not paid on or before April 10. This year taxpayers are warned that the Tax Collector's Office and other county offices are undergoing major renovations. On Feb. 22 the Tax Collector's Office may be found at a new location in a temporary building next to the El Dorado County Main Library at 345 Fair Lane in Placerville.

