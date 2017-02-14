Police Release Composite Sketch of Pl...

Police Release Composite Sketch of Placerville Trail Sexual Assault Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office has released a composite sketch of the man they believe sexually assaulted a woman as she walked on a trail with her child. The male is described as being 14 to 20 years old, a dark skinned Hispanic, standing approximately 5'7" tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08) Feb 4 Gotchills 30
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Jan 30 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Jan 30 Flash 25
News At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd Jan '17 suzie brown 1
Hangtown, CA (Mar '09) Dec '16 Hangtown Taxi 18
Addict Nov '16 Noneya 2
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for El Dorado County was issued at February 21 at 9:12AM PST

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC