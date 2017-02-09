Placerville Water Treatment Plant Exceeds Capacity; Begins Releasing...
While flooding concerns will remain in place for much of the region due to the recent storm activity, all the run off has also brought an environmental concern. Normally, the facility processes a little more than a million gallons of water each day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08)
|Feb 4
|Gotchills
|30
|Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|17
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan 30
|Flash
|25
|At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd
|Jan 20
|suzie brown
|1
|Hangtown, CA (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Hangtown Taxi
|18
|Addict
|Nov '16
|Noneya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC