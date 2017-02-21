Placerville residents wake up to fresh powder on the ground
Placerville residents woke up Thursday morning to a bit of a surprise as fresh powder blanketed the ground at the low El Dorado County elevation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08)
|Feb 4
|Gotchills
|30
|Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|17
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan 30
|Flash
|25
|At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd
|Jan '17
|suzie brown
|1
|Hangtown, CA (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Hangtown Taxi
|18
|Addict
|Nov '16
|Noneya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC