Oak Ridge student designs Placerville parklet
More than 1,700 voted for their favorite parklet proposals during the design competition's selection period last month and Oak Ride High School student Emily Bobrowsky's Main Street Parklet design came out on top. The announcement was made during a special event Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Gotchills
|30
|Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|17
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan 30
|Flash
|25
|At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd
|Jan 20
|suzie brown
|1
|Hangtown, CA (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Hangtown Taxi
|18
|Addict
|Nov '16
|Noneya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC