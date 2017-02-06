Oak Ridge student designs Placerville...

Oak Ridge student designs Placerville parklet

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Village Life

More than 1,700 voted for their favorite parklet proposals during the design competition's selection period last month and Oak Ride High School student Emily Bobrowsky's Main Street Parklet design came out on top. The announcement was made during a special event Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08) Sat Gotchills 30
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Jan 30 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Jan 30 Flash 25
News At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd Jan 20 suzie brown 1
Hangtown, CA (Mar '09) Dec '16 Hangtown Taxi 18
Addict Nov '16 Noneya 2
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for El Dorado County was issued at February 06 at 8:28AM PST

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC