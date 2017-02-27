Nominate a Senior of the Year

Do you know an outstanding older adult or a married couple 60 years or older who have performed exemplary work in El Dorado County as a volunteer? Consider nominating them for the Senior of the Year award, which will be presented by the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on May 16 at the board chambers, 330 Fair Lane in Placerville, hosted by the El Dorado County Area Agency on Aging and the Commission on Aging. Nominees for the Senior of the Year award must be El Dorado County residents with active community volunteer service within the last two years.

