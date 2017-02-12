Imagination Theatre to Hold Auditions...

Imagination Theatre to Hold Auditions for Southfork Confessions

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Come find your role with the gold miners, stagecoach robbers, saloon mistresses, railroad barons, ladies packin' heat, and more! It's all part of an original play called SouthFork Confessions, set in the heart of 49er Gold Rush days! This musical offers both laughter and tears as it pays tribute to real and fictional characters seeking redemption in their amazing lives. Directed and co-written by theater veteran Chrissie Addison, the play features an original musical score designed by singer/songwriter Betsy Moore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08) Feb 4 Gotchills 30
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Jan 30 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Jan 30 Flash 25
News At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd Jan 20 suzie brown 1
Hangtown, CA (Mar '09) Dec '16 Hangtown Taxi 18
Addict Nov '16 Noneya 2
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for El Dorado County was issued at February 16 at 4:04PM PST

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC