Imagination Theatre to Hold Auditions for Southfork Confessions
Come find your role with the gold miners, stagecoach robbers, saloon mistresses, railroad barons, ladies packin' heat, and more! It's all part of an original play called SouthFork Confessions, set in the heart of 49er Gold Rush days! This musical offers both laughter and tears as it pays tribute to real and fictional characters seeking redemption in their amazing lives. Directed and co-written by theater veteran Chrissie Addison, the play features an original musical score designed by singer/songwriter Betsy Moore.
