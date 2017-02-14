Highway 50 remains shutdown from mudslides
The main route into South Lake Tahoe has been closed for nearly a week since February storms pounded Northern California. HIghway 50 remains closed from Pollock Pines to Strawberry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
