Hidahl revives EDH council

Less than a month into his four-year term representing District 1, Supervisor John Hidahl is making good on a campaign pledge to bring back the El Dorado Hills Community Council created by former supervisor Sam Bradley in the 1990s. For years many El Dorado Hills constituents have complained that they don't have a voice when decisions are being made at the county level.

