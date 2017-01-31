Good Earth Movement hosts poetry night
The Good Earth Movement Cooperative, 250 Main St. in Placerville, will host the popular Sacramento region poet Shawn Pittard on Friday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Pittard will read from his book "Standing in the River" and other poems. He evokes the depth and beauty of his milieu within his poetry.
