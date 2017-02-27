Erosion on Highway 50 has turned into big hole
A large hole has been dug out where westbound Highway 50 used to be near Bridal Veil Falls in El Dorado County. Although the highway remains open in both directions, the four lanes of the road have been reduced to two -- one lane in each direction -- for a section between Placerville and South Lake Tahoe.
