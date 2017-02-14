Californiaa s lost trees
Near Placerville, the U.S. Forest Service runs a large nursery where seedling conifer trees are grown in pots and, eventually, planted in charred areas of forest recently destroyed by fire. The facility's purpose is to help keep California's mountains forested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08)
|Feb 4
|Gotchills
|30
|Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|17
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan 30
|Flash
|25
|At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd
|Jan 20
|suzie brown
|1
|Hangtown, CA (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Hangtown Taxi
|18
|Addict
|Nov '16
|Noneya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC