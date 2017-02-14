Californiaa s lost trees

Californiaa s lost trees

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: NewsReview.com

Near Placerville, the U.S. Forest Service runs a large nursery where seedling conifer trees are grown in pots and, eventually, planted in charred areas of forest recently destroyed by fire. The facility's purpose is to help keep California's mountains forested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08) Feb 4 Gotchills 30
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Jan 30 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Jan 30 Flash 25
News At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd Jan 20 suzie brown 1
Hangtown, CA (Mar '09) Dec '16 Hangtown Taxi 18
Addict Nov '16 Noneya 2
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for El Dorado County was issued at February 14 at 2:47PM PST

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC