Redemption Singers 'vessels of God'

Redemption Singers 'vessels of God'

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

WHAT started as a music group to spread the Gospel of the Christian Messiah Jesus Christ in the late 1970s has turned into a musical outreach that has captured the hearts of thousands and turned many from less than exemplary lifestyles into champions of godly living. The story behind the genesis of the Redemption Singers - and how it developed out of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Suvavou into what it is today - tells a tale of passion and commitment bonded by a belief that the Word of God through music can change lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hangtown, CA (Mar '09) Dec 5 Hangtown Taxi 18
Addict Nov '16 Noneya 2
Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16) Nov '16 Health care insti... 3
trapped in pollock, desperately need black (Jun '15) Oct '16 Rxaddict 5
Review: Brookside Dental - Phuong-Lien Ngo DDS (Oct '10) Oct '16 CHB 5
Cameron park lake Jul '16 Watson 1
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) May '16 WellArmed 24
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for El Dorado County was issued at January 04 at 8:42AM PST

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,534 • Total comments across all topics: 277,602,219

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC