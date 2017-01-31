New glass-melting business will bowl you over
Richard Porter, the very first artist to be employed at Forever Glass, holds a deep teal-colored bowl as he smiles in anticipation of designing and creating more of the artisan keepsakes. As it did with Richard, who is the son of one of Forever Glass' founders, it is hoped that the fledgling business that operates out of a garage at the Porter home in Texas Hill Estates will provide jobs for others who are autistic.
