New glass-melting business will bowl ...

New glass-melting business will bowl you over

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Village Life

Richard Porter, the very first artist to be employed at Forever Glass, holds a deep teal-colored bowl as he smiles in anticipation of designing and creating more of the artisan keepsakes. As it did with Richard, who is the son of one of Forever Glass' founders, it is hoped that the fledgling business that operates out of a garage at the Porter home in Texas Hill Estates will provide jobs for others who are autistic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Mon 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Mon 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Mon Flash 25
News At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd Jan 20 suzie brown 1
Hangtown, CA (Mar '09) Dec '16 Hangtown Taxi 18
Addict Nov '16 Noneya 2
Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16) Nov '16 Health care insti... 3
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC