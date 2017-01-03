My Turn: Starting (or re-starting) your college experience

Did you commit to goals this week that include higher education for yourself or for loved ones? Have you put off finding out how to get started? Maybe you think you'll have to wait now until classes start in the fall semester? Or did you hear that getting enrolled at a community college now is a huge hassle? As the dean at the El Dorado Center of Folsom Lake College, I can guarantee you that we have a class that would interest you and/or advance your chances for a better job now or in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.