El Dorado County has declared a local state of emergency due to damage to local infrastructure from the recent weather events. The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors at its meeting on January 10, 2016, in unanimous vote, declared the emergency after getting a report on damage to local infrastructure by County staff.

