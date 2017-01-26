Judge Brooks still off the bench

El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Nelson Brooks was sworn in for another six-year term earlier this month but hasn't donned his robe or used his gavel since Aug. 8, 2016, when his court calendar was cleared. Tania Ugrin-Capobianco, court executive officer in El Dorado County Superior Court's South Lake Tahoe Division, told the Mountain Democrat that Judge Brooks, who presided over criminal matters in Department 7 in Placerville, is expected to return to the bench but a date has yet to be determined.

