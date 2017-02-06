Internationally respected guitarist to perform
El Dorado County Community Concert Association's third concert of its 66th season will feature Rupert Boyd at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. New York-based Australian classical guitarist Boyd is acclaimed as one of the most talented guitarists of his generation. He has been described by the Washington Post as "truly evocative," and by Classical Guitar Magazine as "a player who deserves to be heard."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08)
|Feb 4
|Gotchills
|30
|Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|17
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan 30
|Flash
|25
|At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd
|Jan 20
|suzie brown
|1
|Hangtown, CA (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Hangtown Taxi
|18
|Addict
|Nov '16
|Noneya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC