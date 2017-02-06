Internationally respected guitarist to perform

El Dorado County Community Concert Association's third concert of its 66th season will feature Rupert Boyd at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. New York-based Australian classical guitarist Boyd is acclaimed as one of the most talented guitarists of his generation. He has been described by the Washington Post as "truly evocative," and by Classical Guitar Magazine as "a player who deserves to be heard."

