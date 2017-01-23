Have breakfast with EDCAR
The El Dorado County Association of Realtors and its Sponsor Our Troops Committee hosts its 14th annual All-American Breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 4. Everyone is invited to enjoy freshly made eggs, toast, sausage, ham, hash browns, hot cakes, biscuits and grave, juice, milk and coffee from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 130 Placerville Drive in Placerville. Cost is $8 per person.
