Get to work on recreational pot rules

Get to work on recreational pot rules

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Village Life

The debate about the effects of marijuana use will undoubtedly continue but nearly 8 million voters supported Proposition 64 in November, thereby passing the California Marijuana Legalization Initiative. Now the state's Bureau of Marijuana Control and local jurisdictions have until Dec. 31, 2017, to hammer out rules for recreational marijuana business licenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Mon 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Mon 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Mon Flash 25
News At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd Jan 20 suzie brown 1
Hangtown, CA (Mar '09) Dec '16 Hangtown Taxi 18
Addict Nov '16 Noneya 2
Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16) Nov '16 Health care insti... 3
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for El Dorado County was issued at January 31 at 3:50AM PST

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,391 • Total comments across all topics: 278,421,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC