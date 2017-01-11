Father/ son ensure the middle school ...

Father/ son ensure the middle school band lives on

Father and son Glen, left, and Ben Cain are both middle school band teachers in El Dorado County who say they have the greatest job in the world. Courtesy photo Father and son Glen Cain and Ben Cain have more than 50 years of experience between them as public school music teachers in El Dorado County, molding the young minds of thousands of area youth to not just learn to read music and play an instrument, but to be better people too.

