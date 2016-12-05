Winter menaces N. Dakota camp as pipe...

Winter menaces N. Dakota camp as pipeline protesters dig in

Monday Dec 5 Read more: WKRN

So far, the hundreds of protesters fighting the Dakota Access pipeline have shrugged off the heavy snow, icy winds and frigid temperatures that have swirled around their large encampment on the North Dakota grasslands. But as they defy government orders to abandon the camp and vow to stay put even after a surprise federal decision to further delay and review the project, demonstrators know the real deep freeze comes when the full force of the Great Plains winter descends on their community of nylon tents and teepees.

