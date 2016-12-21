Want to become a Master Food Preserver?

Tuesday Dec 6

The University of California Cooperative Extension invites adults interested in helping others learn about safe home food preservation to apply to train to become a certified UCCE Master Food Preserver volunteer. Master Food Preserver volunteers learn university-based, scientific information and then share that knowledge with the community in El Dorado County through free public classes, newsletters, Farm Day, farmers markets, Kids' Expo, the El Dorado County Fair and other educational events.

