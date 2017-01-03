Ultimate Adventure 2016 Part 3 Video

When the Petersen's 4-Wheel & Off-Road's Ultimate Adventure heads to Placerville, California, you can bet that there is one trail the group is going to hit; that's right the ultimate off-road trail known as the Rubicon. Those who have seen all of the UA videos multiple times will know that this is not the first time the UA has traversed this hallowed trail, but it is the first time in a long while since the group crossed the Rubicon with previous visit to the Rubicon over 17 years ago on UA 1999.

